India Has Greatest Fascination with Cellular Development Courses, Claims Google

India overtook the US to become the largest country with regards to fascination with mobile development courses in 2016, Google India said on Tuesday - research queries for portable growth programs from India saw 200 percent year-on-year growth in the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led with almost all Research queries for portable designer courses. "We've observed incredible reaction across mobile designer courses from India, with 16,500 students enrolling on a monthly basis, taking up Android development, portable Web growth and understanding new cloud-based technology programs," claimed Peter Lubbers, Mind, Google Creator Education, in a statement.