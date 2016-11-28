SwiftKey Keyboard Application Gets Hindi, Gujarati Transliteration Feature

Microsoft-owned mobile keyboard organization SwiftKey on Friday presented the transliteration feature in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The organization had been focusing on the phonetic writing or transliteration or multi-script typing for long, and it'll let users type in British to form proper Hindi or Gujarati words. SwiftKey presently presents keyboards in 22 Indian languages.In the up-to-date SwiftKey application, that ought to be moving out soon via Google Perform, the transliteration feature is likely to be immediately permitted for people who have Hindi or Gujarati language types installed on the smartphones. This will signify people when writing in the QWERTY design will see Hindi or Gujarati phrases in British letters. One of the spotlight options that come with the SwiftKey app can it be offers word suggestions in equally texts, and also reveals next term predictions in those languages, all while being in the English keyboard.