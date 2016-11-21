Alibaba Cloud Extends Global Reach With 4 New Facilities

Alibaba Cloud options to open four new information features external China, the cloud system of Alibaba Holdings Ltd said on Monday, because it attempts to seize global market share from primary people Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft.The data features in Dubai, Indonesia, China and Australia will expand the reach of China's primary cloud research company to every important continent, and marks the most recent step in the unit's $1 million infrastructure investment drive.Also referred to as Aliyun, the unit has flourished domestically thanks to Beijing's proper focus on developing homegrown cloud technology, while foreign firms have grappled with stringent certification restrictions in the country.